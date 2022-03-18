Bend woman is all set to reign — with reins — as Miss Rodeo Oregon 2022

(Update: Adding video, interview)

A Bend native with state title, preparing for Miss Rodeo America

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Whether it's her red hair or her riding skills, Avalon Irvin stands out. She's the first woman from Bend to be crowned Miss Rodeo Oregon.

The Bend High grad started riding horses when she was 13 at the Sunriver Stables. Although a few years behind her peers, Irwin fell in love with horsemanship.

"I bought my first horse when I was 16 -- so I couldn't get a car, I got a horse instead!" she told NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

Proving you do not have to grow up in a rural area to excel in the equine industry, Irwin went on to win the title of Miss Rodeo Oregon 2022.

"At different stages, I still have moments where I'm like, 'Holy cow, that's me!,'" Irwin said.

Rodeo "queening" is different than typical pageantry. Speeches, tests, horsemanship and knowledge of the western industry all play a role in being crowned. Instead of winning trophies and tiaras, rodeo queens get saddles, hats and belt buckles.

Irwin explains what it's like to break in a saddle: "If you've ever bought a pair of leather shoes -- imagine that, but it affects your whole body."

But its the work she does outside the arena that matters most: training with her horse and campaigning across the state for a cause she believes in.

For Irwin, she's sticking to her Central Oregon roots, showing you can break barriers in the western industry.

"I wanted to try and break down some barriers and get more knowledge out there that this is kind of what the sport is about -- this is what the western industry is about," she said. "Because when you stop and think about it, you know, there's a lot that is influenced by the western industry."

"Especially now in high fashion, you see it a lot and anything that has to do with food is usually coming out of agriculture, which is a western industry."

She's also raising awareness about issues related to the region's drought.

In December, she'll attend the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas.

Regardless of the outcome, Irwin wants to continue teaching in Central Oregon. She currently coaches the Bend High equestrian team.

"It's really important to me to get to be with those students, and pouring back into them what was poured into me," Irwin said.

She hopes to create a program for urban kids to learn about the equine industry and the importance of agriculture. Breaking barriers, one rodeo at a time.

On Saturday, there's a coronation for Irwin at the Five Pines Lodge in Sisters. It's a fundraiser for her campaign, with dinner and live music.