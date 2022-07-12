Envision Bend enters public phase of the Bend Vision Project, plans events, workshops

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Envision Bend is staging the launch week for the Bend Vision Project, after a quieter phase of interviewing many around the community about the future, so now it's time for the public to get involved.

Four people spoke at Tuesday evening's kickoff of that next phase.

Envision Bend has completed the "quiet phase," having interviewed community leaders and "connectors," recruiting project partners and researching trends -- global, national, and local.

The Bend Vision Project is an effort to envision a better future for Bend and what the community wants Bend to look like the upcoming years. In the launch week, there will be events, workshops, and prize giveaways.

Here is the schedule of Envision Bend events during Launch Week:

• Participation at Oregon Adaptive Sports’ Bike Night, 4 to 7 p.m., July 13, at Pine Nursery Park,

3750 N.E. Purcell Blvd., Bend

• Bend Vision Project ‘Listen & Envision’ public virtual workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 14, via

Zoom (pre-register required https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/bend-vision-projects-listenenvision-workshops-752749)

• Participation at the Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program’s Conexiones event, 4:30 to

6:30 p.m., July 14, at The Environmental Center, 16 N.W. Kansas Ave., Bend

• Participation at the Alpenglow Park grand opening with a pop-up tent, 4 to 8 p.m., July 15, the

park is located at 61049 S.E. 15th St., Bend

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee attended the conference to hear from the speakers. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.