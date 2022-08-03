Bend councilors to begin working out specifics of unsanctioned camping rules

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Bend City Council's last meeting, councilors chose a faster, hands-on approach to craft unsanctioned camping rules, wanting to play a more active role in the process.

On Wednesday evening, councilors are set to begin digging deeper into the specifics of rules to govern unsanctioned camping in public rights of way and city-owned or controlled property.

Councilors also plan to host new, more informal roundtables in coming months to gather public feedback about the "time, place, and manner" codes they will be drafting.

Councilors will start with the "where" to allow or ban camping at Wednesday's meeting, then move on to "when" and "how."

Kelsey McGee is attending the meeting to learn more about what they discuss, debate and decide. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.

Meanwhile, here is Wednesday's full presentation on unsanctioned camping codes.