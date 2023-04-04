Skip to Content
Central Oregon
A brain cancer survivor is rearranging his life to include more family time and Speed Cubing

Travis Strickland recently returned to Bend for medical treatment for brain cancer.

He’s overcome medical problems his whole life but, after a re-occurrence, Strickland is prioritizing spending time with his family.

One of the things he bonded with his children over was Rubik's Cube. More specifically, Speed Cubing, the new competitive sport of solving cubes at incredible speeds.

Strickland had tickets to a Speed Cubing event, but had to cancel due to his health. Instead, his family held their own Speed Cubing event at Bend Nazarene Church.

Strickland reached out to the 2nd place world record holder Max Park. L o and behold, Park showed up!

Donations are encouraged for Strickland’s cancer treatments as well as Kim’s Hope, a brain cancer non-profit.

