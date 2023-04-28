Central Oregon firefighters to prep for wildfire season with live-fire training on Crooked River Grassland

Over 100 participants expected, from Crescent to Warm Springs

PRINEIVLLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Next week, the Central Oregon Fire Management Service is partnering with local structural firefighting departments around the region to provide an immersive scenario-based wildland firefighting program on the Crooked River National Grassland.

The training is designed to improve communication between agencies and enhance firefighters’ understanding of wildland firefighting suppression tactics, mutual aid and the dynamics of interagency response in an emerging wildfire incident.

The three-day course begins with a classroom portion to familiarize participants with wildland firefighting procedures, communications and tools, followed by two days of live-fire response exercises.

If conditions remain favorable, the live-fire portions of the course will be held on Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2, on the Crooked River National Grassland along Highway 26 near Grizzly Mountain, northwest of Prineville.

Fire managers are planning to ignite several small fires for the participants to respond to and suppress. While the entire unit is 248 acres, fire managers anticipate that only 12-15 acres will be used during the exercise and smoke will be visible from the surrounding areas. Over 100 participants from fire departments ranging from Crescent to Warm Springs will be in attendance.

The Central Oregon Wildfire School, initially developed in the 1990s, has been intermittently held over the years. The most recent iteration, beginning in 2018, revitalized and improved the program enhancing the live fire format with critical skills education.

The program serves as a collaborative effort among local agencies to foster, develop and sustain cooperator relationships while increasing knowledge around wildfire response. This amplified understanding of wildfire response strengthens and increases the success rate of diminishing catastrophic wildfire in Central Oregon.

“The training that participants receive will make them safer and more efficient firefighters,” says Sunriver Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rod Bjorvik. “It also improves coordination between local fire departments and our federal and state partners ultimately leading to better outcomes during response to wildfire in Central Oregon.”

Agencies involved in the planning and hosting of the training include, Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, Sunriver Fire Department, Bend Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management – Prineville District, Deschutes National Forest, Oregon Department for Forestry, Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, and Redmond Fire Department.

The live-fire exercises planned for next week will give participants the opportunity to respond to a wildfire scenario while practicing dispatch protocol, fireline construction, hose lay implementation and interagency communication. While no road or trail closures are anticipated, forest users travelling along Highway 26 near Grizzly Mountain will see smoke, as will travelers on Highway 97. Prescribed fire signs will be posted along Highway 26, but delays are not anticipated.

