ODOT advises Hwy. 58 motorists to expect delays next week as crews remove loose rock from recent slide

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect delays on Oregon Highway 58 west of the Willamette Pass summit during the week of May 15 while crews remove loose rock from a recent slide.

Rock scaling crews will remove overhanging and loose debris around Mile Point 53 from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Monday, May 15. They expect this work to take four to five days.

ODOT said they will be flagging traffic through lane closures in the work zone, so expect 15- to 20-minute delays if you are traveling on OR 58 during the week. At some times during the work, they also may need to briefly close all lanes to keep travelers safe from rock falls.

When approaching work zones, remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of highway workers.

There may also be delays in other work zones on OR 58 this year, with several projects on this important link between the southern Willamette Valley and central Oregon. This corridor is vital to freight and travelers, and is a critical route in disasters and disaster relief efforts. Find out more about the corridor projects.