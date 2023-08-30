C.O. Irrigation District launches ‘Make Every Drop Count’ campaign to encourage responsible water use, conservation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Irrigation District has unveiled a campaign focused on increasing awareness about responsible irrigation practices and encouraging efficient water usage. It says the initiative complements COID's ongoing efforts to enhance on-farm efficiencies, ensuring water reliability and conservation.

The campaign, Make Every Drop Count, targets COID water right holders, providing insights into Oregon water law, responsibilities, and the importance of safeguarding Central Oregon's water resources. Amidst the challenges of multi-year drought conditions, this initiative is a new way to equip irrigation water right holders with knowledge to encourage efficient and responsible water usage.

"This campaign is a significant step towards continuing to foster a culture of responsible water use, conservation, and collaboration between COID and water right holders," said Craig Horrell, Central Oregon Irrigation District Manager.

Aligned with Oregon's water law, mandating water users beneficially use the water right for its intended purpose without waste, once every five consecutive years, COID is committed to educating water users about their rights and duties. By emphasizing the advantages of beneficial use, COID seeks to encourage patrons to embrace sustainable practices and recognize their options.

"COID's efforts to educate patrons about water rights and options to instream lease water in the river are critical and show COID's continued commitment to water stewardship," said Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of Deschutes River Conservancy.

Irrigators have various options, each potentially meeting the criteria for beneficial use. One noteworthy option is the instream lease program, a collaborative effort between COID, Deschutes River Conservancy, and the Oregon Water Resources Department.

Through this program, water right holders can temporarily lease their water rights to the Deschutes River, contributing to its well-being. In return, they achieve beneficial use – a mutually beneficial solution that aids responsible water management while fostering community cooperation.

This initiative aligns with the campaign's goal of building upon past successes, having already safeguarded over 6,200 acres instream since 2019 while reflecting a collective commitment to conserving Central Oregon's water resources and providing a sustainable path forward for everyone.

Central Oregon Irrigation District Water Relations Manager Jessie Talbott stated, "Our Water Right Team is eager to work closely with water users to understand any challenges they face in utilizing their water rights effectively. Our focus is on providing education and local support to promote sustainable crop production as a means of beneficial water use. If, for any reason, beneficial use cannot be achieved through the production of a crop, we explore other options. We are committed to finding a solution that best fits the water user, with the end goal being protecting the water for the user and the District and eliminating waste."

To learn more about COID's conservation efforts, visit www.coid.org.

About Central Oregon Irrigation District:

Established in 1918, Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) is a pioneering organization dedicated to managing and distributing irrigation water in Central Oregon. Operating as a Municipal Corporation within the State of Oregon, COID is dedicated to providing a reliable supply of water to 3,500 patrons across approximately 46,222 acres of productive land in Bend, Redmond, Powell Butte, and Alfalfa.

COID has played an integral role in Central Oregon's development. COID actively engages in water conservation, drought resilience, and environmental enhancement by embracing a forward-thinking approach. Notably, COID has increased stream flows in the Deschutes Basin by 133.57 cfs since 2000, achieved through innovative water conservation projects and permanent instream transfers.