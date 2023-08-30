Skip to Content
Oregon State Fire Marshal representative talks about defensible space in Central Oregon as wildfire season peaks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is no stranger to wildfires, and the state is currently in the middle of wildfire season, as our recent smoky skies have made clear. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is wanting to help all home and property owners better prepare themselves for wildfires.

An OSFM representative is meeting with reporters Wednesday to discuss defensible space and how to make a plan -- where to start and what to do. The agency now also helps out property owners by offering free defensible space assessments.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Assistant Chief Deputy Chad Hawkins to find out how you can make a plan for creating defensible space. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

