Oregon DEQ lifts air quality advisory for parts of C. Oregon as smoke conditions improve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality lifted an air quality advisory Wednesday for western Crook, southern Curry, Deschutes, and southern Josephine counties due to improved smoke conditions and a favorable weather forecast.

An air quality advisory remains in effect for northern portions of Curry County, in particular the Gold Beach area, due to smoke from the Anvil Fire. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Thursday night.

**Información en español **

Where DEQ lifted the advisory, now is a good time to open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

Also, check the filter in your heating, ventilation and cooling systems (HVAC) or portable air purifiers to see if the filter is dirty and needs to be changed. Replace with HEPA filter or a filter with a MERV-13 rating or higher.