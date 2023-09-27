State fire marshal funding more than $1.6 million in C.O. Community Wildfire Risk Reduction grants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Fire Marshal is excited to share that project work is underway for the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction grants awarded in June, including more than $1.6 million to nine Central Oregon recipients.

These grants, awarded to organizations across Oregon, are instrumental in fortifying communities against the threat of wildfires and advancing fire safety measures.

Central Oregon is at the forefront of these vital projects, with several organizations committed to enhancing wildfire resilience in their communities. The recipients of the CWRR grants in Central Oregon include:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council - $250,000

City of Sisters - $72,000

Crooked River Ranch Lion’s Club - $82,431

Deschutes County - $500,000

Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 - $280,679

Deschutes River Woods Neighborhood Association - $156,300

Grizzly Rangeland Fire Protection Association - $37,500

Ponderosa Pines Property Owner’s Association - $140,995

River Canyon Estates Homeowner’s Association - $27,405

These grants support a wide array of critical projects, including fuel reduction, community education, and wildfire risk mitigation strategies. The collective efforts of these organizations will significantly contribute to reducing the impact of wildfires in Central Oregon and beyond.

A notable milestone in this initiative is the delivery of a chipper to the Ponderosa Pines Property Owner’s Association, scheduled for Thursday between noon and 1 p.m. This chipper is a valuable asset in their ongoing efforts to create defensible space and minimize wildfire risks in their community.

About the Oregon State Fire Marshal

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s mission is to protect people, property and the environment from fire and hazardous materials. The OSFM is committed to strengthening the safety and security of Oregon's communities by mitigating the risks associated with wildfires. Through grant funding and strategic partnerships, the agency empowers local organizations to implement effective wildfire risk reduction measures and protect lives and property.