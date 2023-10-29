Hundreds attend NeighborImpact’s 22nd annual Empty Bowls event at COCC, a special meal to help others

(Update: Adding video, comments from NeighborImpact)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact put on its 22nd annual Empty Bowls event at COCC on Sunday, part of a national fundraiser to bring attention to and help relieve food insecurity. Hundreds of people lined up to take part in the sold-out event.

"The bowls that they represent Empty Bowls when our participants take them home," Carly Auten, food program director said Sunday. "So it gives us a moment to think about how many empty bowls are around Central Oregon -- how people go without meals."

Attendees were able to choose a bowl, made by local potters who donated their time and art pieces.

And once they chose their bowl, there was an opportunity to get lunch -- you could choose soup or chili. The food was made by COCC's Cascade Culinary Institute students.

Auten said, "I really enjoy this event every year. This is my eighth year doing it. It's an opportunity to connect with really loyal donors to the food bank and folks that really care about addressing food insecurity here in Central Oregon."

Funds raised from the event, support the organization and its regional Food Assistance Program.