CO COVID-19 impacts: Hoodoo closes; child care facilities can stay open

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Unlike other Oregon ski resorts that have closed for a week, Hoodoo Ski Area announced Tuesday they are closed for the season.

"Stay healthy and we'll see you next winter!" the resort said on its web homepage.

Here's other announcements that have arrived Tuesday from governments and others.

COCC PROVIDES UPDATE ON ACCESS TO FACILITIES, SERVICES

As Central Oregon Community College (COCC) continues to monitor the COVID-19 health situation, it is announcing some new restrictions pertaining to operations and facilities at its campuses.

At this time, COCC remains open to students. However, the college has placed new restrictions on some operations and facilities that will go into effect beginning at the end of business on Monday, March 16, and continue through Sunday, April 5.

- The Mazama Gymnasium, weight room and recreational drop-in facilities are closed, except as needed for finals week.

- The Barber Library is closed to the public; however, the tutoring and testing center and the office of services for students with disabilities remain open.

- One computer lab on each of the four campuses will remain open to students; on the Bend campus, the open lab is in Pioneer Hall.

- All events scheduled by outside groups on any of the four COCC campuses have been cancelled.

- Food service is available only to students who live on campus.

For more information, members of the public can call 541-383-7700.

CITY OF PRINEVILLE ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL CHANGES DUE TO COVID-19

Essential city services to continue

(PRINEVILLE, Ore) – The City of Prineville will be implementing operational changes to support the call for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

City Hall and the Prineville Police Department lobby will be closed to the public effective March 17. The city will continue to provide essential city services to the community, including public safety, water utilities, and emergency response services. The operational changes are in place for 30 days. City officials are continually monitoring the situation to make well-informed decisions intended to ensure the continued health and safety of the community.

Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to use online services, pay by phone, or utilize the drop box when possible.

Further information regarding city facilities and services are as follows:

The city will not send shut-off notices or shut-off water for non-payment of unpaid water bills during the emergency. Any late fees caused as a result of the emergency shall be eligible for future credit. Residents and businesses may pay utility bills by phone at 541-447-5627, by mail, utilizing the drop box located behind City Hall, or through the city’s website at www.cityofprineville.com.

Prineville Police Department lobby will be closed to the general public. Citizens may call the Prineville Police Department at 541-447-4168.

All non-emergency service calls to Prineville Police will be handled by phone.

Visit www.cityofprineville.com for City Council meeting updates.

City advisory and committee meetings are canceled.

City project-based meetings will be conducted by phone and/or live feed.

All permitted special events of more than 25 people are canceled.

The city, in partnership with health officials, will continue to follow the guidelines and measures as issued by the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as it pertains to the COVID-19 Virus.

Visit https://www.cityofprineville.com/covid19 for the latest city information. For general information on COVID-19, please visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19. For updates from the Oregon Health Authority, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha.

Cascade Natural Gas taking actions to help customers, maintain reliable service during coronavirus situation

KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON – March 17, 2020 – As the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to evolve, Cascade Natural Gas’ priority is always the safety and health of our employees, our customers and the public. We know our customers look to us to provide safe and reliable natural gas service, which requires employees being available 24/7 to fulfill critical roles and emergency response. We also know some of our business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships. In that regard, Cascade Natural Gas has taken measurable actions to help our customers:

We will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.

We have filed requests with our regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.

And, as always, we will work with customers on payment plan options.

We have instituted certain measures to help protect our employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities. We are closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes recommendations on social distancing. These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service.

For more information and to track updates on coronavirus related measures taken by Cascade Natural Gas, visit our website at www.cngc.com.

Lottery headquarters closes for deep clean

The Oregon Lottery is closing its Salem headquarters today in response to new information received late yesterday. A non-public facing employee who is sick with flu-like systems was tested for COVID-19. Lottery is not waiting for the results to come in before acting.

The building will remain closed through this week. Lottery is also contacting anyone who worked in close contact with the individual, so they can self-quarantine as a precaution.

Players needing to collect prizes may still do so at the Wilsonville payment center, or through the mail.

Upon completion of a deep clean, Lottery will evaluate re-opening for continued business operations. Employees who can, will telework for the next few days. Those employees without work will be placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.

Child Care Facilities Can Remain Open Through Latest Order

(Salem, Ore) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new social distancing orders on March 16, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which include canceling events and gatherings larger than 25 people. This limit does not apply to child care facilities, which can remain open at this time.

“Child care workers are essential to our workforce,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “I am thankful for the providers who continue to serve families during this uncertain time. Your work is just as important as doctors, nurses and other caregivers on the front lines.”

The Early Learning Division (ELD) is encouraging providers to take care of their own health during this time, especially if they believe they are at high-risk due to age or medical condition. The ELD is also working with providers to give them more flexibility to operate during this public health emergency and to understand what supplies and other supports are needed to stay open. Providers who decide to close should call 211 and/or their licensing specialist to notify them of closure.

Frequently Asked Questions to address family and provider questions are available and updated regularly on the Early Learning Division’s COVID-19 webpage.

