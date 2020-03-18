COVID-19 Deschutes County impacts: Redmond, Sisters SD notices

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- We are trying something new -- compiling each day's announcements and notices by county, for easier finding. Wednesday's Deschutes County list brings notices from the city of Redmond and the Sisters School District superintendent.

Letter from Sisters School District:

3/18/20

Dear Sisters Schools Community,

The district has been following guidance from Governor Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to keep our community as safe as possible. Currently, most staff are out of the building as we do our part to combat community spread of this virus.

After a virtual meeting with the Oregon Department of Education this morning, we have a better understanding of the most recently announced extended closure. If you have not heard, the governor has extended the closure of schools to students until April 28th. We were informed that this date could be reduced or lengthened depending on the data on positive COVID-19 cases that develop in the weeks to come.

On April 6th, our staff will report to work. They will break into grade level or content area teams to develop core supplemental work to send out to our students. It is our goal to get supplemental material out as quickly as possible and estimate that we should start disseminating materials no later than Wednesday, the 8th .

We are in continual communication with the Oregon Department of Education and we will communicate out changes as we get them. ODE has an FAQ page at: https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/COVID-19-FAQ.aspx.

Thank you again for your continued support and understanding as we navigate this rapidly changing crisis.

Regards,

Curt Scholl,

Superintendent, Sisters School District

City of Redmond Extends Lobby Closures thru April 28 But Remains Open for Business

REDMOND, OREGON – The City of Redmond will extend existing public access restrictions to City-owned buildings thru April 28, 2020 or until further notice. All City services will continue.

This does not apply to the Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). RDM remains open to the public for daily flight operations. It is recommended all airline passengers check with their air carrier for any changes to their flight schedules, before heading to the airport.

City Facilities

Redmond City Hall 411 SW 9th St., the Public Works complex at 243 E. Antler Ave., and the Police Department Lobby at 777 SW Deschutes will be closed to the public through April 28; however, City operations will continue. For questions, please call (541) 923-7710 during regular business hours.

City Meetings

All City committee and commission meetings and other public meetings are cancelled through April 28. Staff may conduct conference call meetings as needed for certain committee/commission business (if needed and requested).

Public Safety

The Redmond Police Department encourages residents to use their online reporting tool for non-emergency reports: www.ci.redmond.or.us/reportacrime, or call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911. All emergencies should call 911.

The department’s lobby will be closed to the public, a Call Box is located by the front doors can be used to contact staff.

Public fingerprinting service and ride-a-longs have been suspended until further notice.

For a complete list of changes to City procedures due to COVID-19, please visit City of Redmond website at www.ci.redmond.or.us.