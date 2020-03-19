Humane Society of C.O. changing shelter procedures, closing spay-neuter clinic

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In light of Governor Kate Brown’s order released late Thursday to preserve surgical masks, gowns and gloves for health care workers, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is implementing new procedures at the animal shelter and closing its Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic for surgeries and Saturday Wellness Clinics.

A difficult decision has been made to close our Bend Spay and Neuter Clinic effective Friday, until further notice. Staff will be calling those who have scheduled appointments.

In light of the rapidly changing news about COVID-19 and the Governor’s order to “cease all non-emergency procedures, in order to preserve protective equipment (PPE),” for health care workers, HSCO will be making the following changes effective Saturday, March 21st:

· Adoptions will be done by appointment only. Call HSCO at 541.382.3537 for information regarding an animal and to make an appointment. Pets available for adoption can be found at www.hsco.org.

· All stray dogs are required to be brought in by the Bend Police Department or Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. If you have a stray in your custody please call non-emergency dispatch at 541.693.6911.

· Stray animals will be reunited with their families with an appointment. Animals with identification will be contacted by staff. Strays can be viewed at www.hsco.org/strays/. Staff will be taking lost and found reports via phone.

· All other animal intake will be individually assessed and prioritized by human and animal need. All intake requires an appointment. Please call HSCO (541.382.3537) to provide information on your specific needs.

· The shelter doors will be closed to the general public. Staff will be answering phones and email during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 10am to 530pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm). Donations can be dropped off at the shelter. All other services, including dog licensing and HOPE Food Bank will require an appointment.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store is a critical funding source for the organization. It remains open for business with reduced hours (daily 11am to 6pm). The Thrift Store is not accepting donations at this time. New volunteer applications have been temporarily suspended. HSCO’s cremations services are running normally for our clients and the public.

Together, hand and paw, we can get through these difficult times. We are staying strong on behalf of the animals and people in our community. You can help by making a cash donation (online at hsco.org), donating pet food or non-clumping cat litter.