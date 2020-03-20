Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend lays off 22 workers

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A total of 22 employees at Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend have been temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The layoffs affect seven full-time and 15 part-time employees.

The Club is suspending operations until April 28 and hopes to bring employees back onto its payroll as soon as practicable when the pandemic subsides.

“This was a very difficult decision to make,” said Juliana Williams, BGCB executive director. “Our board believes the changes are essential to ensure the future of the Club.”

The announcement comes days after Governor Kate Brown extended school closures through April 28.

On Monday, the organization announced it would temporarily remain closed through March 31 amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve served a critical role in the community for 25 years and look forward to continuing our important work of empowering Bend’s youth,” said Williams.

As the situation develops and more information is available, BGCB will continue to communicate updates through email, social media and its website (www.bgcbend.org). Facebook and Instagram at @bgcbend.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

For 25 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend have empowered more than 25,000 young people to reach their full potential by providing them with a safe place to belong, supportive relationships, and quality youth development programs that parents trust. Serving youth, ages 5–18 from nearly every school in the district, our Club acts as a bridge to great futures, igniting a passion for lifelong learning, and inspiring good character, leadership and healthy lifestyles. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org or call (541) 617-2877.