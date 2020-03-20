Central Oregonians respond to request for medical gear donations

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon community members have donated hundreds of personal protective equipment (PPE) items to share with St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon’s Emergency Operations Center., officials said Friday.

The drive will continue next week to help ensure that health care workers and emergency responders in our region have the resources they need, such as masks, gowns, and gloves, to stay safe in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Please consider donating if you’re able, officials said.

A box with signage will be available at each of these sites to accept more donations Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27: