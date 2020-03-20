DMV, police to offer ‘grace period’ for expired licenses, vehicle registrations

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – To reduce Oregonians’ need to visit a DMV office during the current public health emergency, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicles Division said Friday it has partnered with law enforcement agencies to exercise discretion in their enforcement of driver licenses, vehicle registrations and trip permits that expire during the COVID-19 emergency declared by Governor Brown.

The Oregon State Police, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have all agreed to support this “grace period” for enforcing expired credentials, the DMV announcement said.

While DMV offices remain open, "this action is intended to protect the health and safety of people who would otherwise have to visit a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during the current public health emergency," the agency said.

“Our top priority is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining the health and safety of the public and our employees,” said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. “It’s only our strong partnership with Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police that enabled us to move in this direction.”

“During this current public health emergency, times are hard enough,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton. “The added stress of driving without a valid license or registration is one barrier we can eliminate. Our mission is to protect, not unnecessarily penalize, Oregonians.”

Transactions falling within this request include the following that would expire during the COVID-19 emergency declared by Governor Brown on March 8:

* Driver license and identification cards

* Passenger vehicle registrations

* Commercial vehicle registrations

* Trip permits

* Disabled parking permits

Until the emergency is over, Oregon law enforcement agencies and associations have agreed to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations during this time of public health emergency.

The grace period is particularly important for Oregonians in the Portland metro region and Medford whose vehicles must be inspected by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality before renewing their vehicle registration. DEQ has suspended vehicle emissions testing, so these individuals are currently unable to renew their vehicle registrations.

Most other Oregonians can renew vehicle registration through the mail or online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. Even if your tags just expired, you can renew online and print the receipt to take in your car as proof of registration.

Other DMV services available online include:

* Update your address – if you move within Oregon, you must report your new address to DMV within 30 days.

* Report the sale of your vehicle – if you sell your vehicle, you can take an extra step against future parking tickets and towing/storage fees on that car by reporting the sale to DMV online.

* Get a trip permit if your tags are expired or license plates are lost or stolen, or if you’ve just bought a car without current plates.

* Register to vote or change your voter affiliation at the Secretary of State at sos.oregon.gov

* Visit OregonDMV.com to see the status of your local DMV office.

DMV also accepts many transactions through the mail, and phone agents (503-945-5000) help people prepare for a DMV visit, if required.

Contact:

DMV online services: DMV2U.Oregon.gov

Latest on your local DMV: OregonDMV.com

In another state government announcement Friday:

Oregon DEQ offers in-person services by appointment only starting March 23 to mitigate spread of COVID-19

DEQ staff can be reached by email and phone

Portland, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will temporarily offer in-person public services by appointment only starting Monday, March 23, in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect employees and the public. DEQ's administrative offices and online functions remain open.

DEQ staff can be reached by email and phone during regular business hours, but those seeking to meet directly with DEQ staff need to call first and arrange for an appointment. DEQ’s phone directory is available at https://ordeq.org/directory

Note: The appointment-only policy does not apply to vehicle inspection stations, which are temporarily closed.

DEQ is committed to providing important services to Oregonians while reducing the risk of exposure for employees and the public. DEQ will provide locked drop boxes so members of the public can drop off payments, applications and other important documents. DEQ will also continue receiving mail deliveries.

Resources:

• Contact information for DEQ offices: https://ordeq.org/offices

• Customers with questions about vehicle emissions inspection can email VIPINFO@deq.state.or.us or call 971-673-1630. Info about DMV registrations is here: DMV2U.Oregon.gov

• More info about DEQ’s temporary operational changes: https://ordeq.org/covid-19

• Official state updates about COVID-19: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19