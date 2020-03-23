Feds move to provide eviction suspensions for renters

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- To keep renters in multifamily properties in their home and to support multifamily property owners during the coronavirus national emergency, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Monday that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) will offer multifamily property owners mortgage forbearance with the condition that they suspend all evictions for renters unable to pay rent due to the impact of coronavirus.

The eviction suspensions are in place for the entire duration of time that a property owner remains in forbearance. The forbearance is available to all multifamily properties with an Enterprise-backed performing multifamily mortgage negatively affected by the coronavirus national emergency.

“Renters should not have to worry about being evicted from their home, and property owners should not have to worry about losing their building, due to the coronavirus. The multifamily forbearance and eviction suspension offered by the Enterprises should bring peace of mind to millions of families during this uncertain and difficult time," said Director Mark Calabria.

“The Enterprises are working with mortgage servicers to ensure that these programs are implemented immediately, so that property owners and renters experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus can get the assistance they need."

The multifamily mortgage forbearance and eviction suspension programs are the latest actions that FHFA has announced to ensure the Enterprises fulfill their missions during the coronavirus national emergency. Other actions include:

FHFA and the Enterprises will continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus national emergency on the housing finance market and update our policies as necessary.

