Oregon reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, as total approaches 200

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, none in Central Oregon, bringing the state's total to 191, as of 8:00 a.m.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (2), Polk (2), Washington (14).

OHA reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Along with 191 positive COVID-19 test results, Oregon had 3,649 negative results, for a total of 3,840 completed tests since Jan. 24.

In Central Oregon, Crook County is still at five tests, all negative, and the same with Jefferson County, with six negative tests. Deschutes County residents have had 91 tests, 10 of them positive for COVID-19.

Of the 191 cases in Oregon, 103 have involved people 55 and older, 64 were 35-54, 15 were 25-34, five were 18-24 and four were 17 or younger.

There were 56 cases that were hospitalized, 106 were not and there was no data on the other 29.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

