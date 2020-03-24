Central Oregonians urged to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’

Coronavirus

Can watch 'virtual news conference' at 1:30 this afternoon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon, St. Charles CEO Joe Sluka will be joined by local leaders to share that the Central Oregon region is at a critical turning point in the COVID-19 crisis and that the outcome will depend on whether the public heeds the directive to stay home.

Community members can watch the 1:30 p.m. conference live on the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network Facebook page.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell, state Rep. Cheri Helt and Dr. George Conway, Health Services Director for Deschutes County, will join Sluka in calling for action on the part of Central Oregonians to stay home and save lives during this critical time.

Sluka will share projection models that demonstrate how COVID-19 will increase the need for hospital beds and supplies, how behavior will drive that demand, and how the actions that Central Oregonians take today can save lives.

“To say that we are facing unprecedented times is putting it mildly,” said Sluka. “The time to act is right now.”

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.