Bend urges tourists to stay away, says it could ban ‘non-essential travel’
Ban is an option, if problem persists or gets worse
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend, like most, has issued an emergency declaration due to COVID-19. But on Friday, as it discouraged tourists from coming, the city also said it might ban all "non-essential travel" if too many people -- residents or visitors -- don't comply, and the problem worsens.
Here's the city's news release on the matter, in full:
With Bend being a significant destination for tourism and vacation travel, Bend City Manager Eric King is issuing a strong advisory temporarily discouraging recreational or vacation travel here during this COVID-19 emergency.
Here is a link to the order. It supports Governor Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” orders to minimize non-essential travel to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19, novel coronavirus.
Many would-be travelers already canceled plans for this spring break period. The order discourages all stays in Bend hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short-term rentals and all other temporary lodging options, unless for reasons of health.
Owners and operators of temporary lodging facilities should not book any new reservations for tourist accommodation, and should only book reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel, the city says.
“Our primary focus is to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain the health of the community,” King said. “Travel between different communities can spread COVID-19, posing a risk to travelers and the communities they visit.
"We are proud of our tourism industry and want to share our amazing city with visitors, but this current state of emergency demands unprecedented measures to protect everyone. We need to pause. Our partners at Visit Bend agree, and have already been responsive to this crisis.”
“Visit Bend has been communicating in all our messaging and social media that now is not the time to visit Bend or anywhere, but to stay safe and stay home,” said Kevney Dugan, CEO and President of Visit Bend. “We’re grateful to the many travelers who’ve been heeding this warning already. When this is all over, Bend will still be here to welcome you with fresh air, mountain sunshine and space to recharge.”
The city's order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program.
The order remains in effect until April 28, unless extended by the city manager.
"If non-essential travel persists or increases, the city could consider other measures prohibiting non-essential travel within the city, including penalties for violation," officials said Friday
Meanwhile, the city noted, the Deschutes National Forest closed its campgrounds through May 8, and has also discouraged travel for recreation. Oregon State Parks are closed, and the Bend Park and Recreation District has closed playgrounds, sports courts, exercise equipment, skateparks and recreational facilities.
Comments
3 Comments
Someone please remind them that the trump virus is “a total hoax” please. In other news, the White house today, in an attempt tp calm an anxious populace released this statement: “People need to remember that the corona virus is nothing compared to windmill cancer”
A round of golf and a hooker anyone!!!
They’re of course very late again, even with something like this. On a positive note, they bailed on their bond attempt to help cars put more particulate into the air by moving faster, kicking up dust, wearing out tires and brake pads. These are very significant issues in making a large compromised lung population for COVID19. We can all breath easier now for a while.
Such a delicate balance.
If the hospitals get overwhelmed, travel and the economy will halt entirely as everyone stays home in fear. So that must be avoided.
If we don’t restrict movement, there’s a high probability that hospitals will get overloaded.
If we do restrict movement, the economy suffers, but not as badly as if the hospitals fail.
That’s what they’re trying to balance.
It’s kind of like speeding to get to work on time. If you go too fast, you’ll get a ticket or wreck and then you’ll be *really* late. So you balance it and speed just a little.
—
Total US deaths continued to track Italy yesterday and today. The increase is starting to show signs of tapering, though, like we might be at the steepest point, transitioning to more linear growth. A little too early to tell, but Italy showed signed of tapering around this stage, as well, and that trend continued for them.
Again, though, this is a peculiar correlation that has been tracking for 12 days now. And I don’t know why. It’s simply been eerily predictive. It could decorrelate at any time.
You probably saw the news that the US has the most confirmed infections in the world now. It’s unclear to me if this is because we have a high true infection rate, or if we’re just getting better with testing, or both.
Since the rate of increase of deaths seems to be decreasing, but the rate of increase of total cases seems to be increasing, it would seem to imply to me that we’re getting better with testing. Unfortunately, my data source no longer gives testing coverage information.