Oregon releases attention-getting public service campaign

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday launched a statewide public awareness campaign with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, the Oregon Health Authority and public health partners to inform Oregonians about the urgent importance of staying home to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis. None of us have been through anything like this before,” Brown said. “The single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community and front-line workers, and to save lives right now, is stay home."

The campaign was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about the significance of the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon, and what they can do to help.

It also highlights the essential workers on the front lines of this crisis — such as health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees, and many more — who are working every day to ensure Oregon continues to operate during this crisis.

The messages are blunt, attention-getting and provocative, such as 'DON'T ACCIDENTALLY KILL SOMEONE."

Posters include ones saluting essential workers: "As you stay outside for us, we will stay at home for you. Thank you.' Another tells them: "Thank you for allowing my family to be safe and inside."

“We created this campaign with the governor because we don’t want to look back and wish we had done more," said Jason Bagley and Eric Baldwin, executive creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

"We have a lot of heart for Oregon and all who live here, and we know that staying home will save lives. This campaign provides clarity and conviction around what staying at home means — and how we all have a role to play to help our community,”

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said, “As the newly released-modeling has shown, we know that if Oregonians continue practicing social distancing measures, we can give our health care system time to ramp up and get ready to meet the serious threat COVID-19 poses to Oregon.”

“It’s important for Oregonians to remain vigilant through this crisis and continue to stay home for all those who must be outside for them,” he added.

The Stay Home, Save Lives campaign will appear on television, radio, on social media, and online.

Oregon Health & Science University contributed their expertise by providing information and perspective from doctors and scientists. The work by Wieden+Kennedy was done on a pro-bono basis for the state.

Travel Oregon, a semi-independent state agency, has an existing contract with Wieden+Kennedy, which permitted the agency to work with the governor’s office on the public awareness campaign related to the COVID-19 pandemic.