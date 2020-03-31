C.O. COVID-19 info update: How to report violations, clean reusable grocery bags

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Tuesday's roundup of information from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network:

REPORTING VIOLATIONS OF ‘STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES’ EXECUTIVE ORDER

Individuals who have questions about Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order limiting business and increasing social distancing requirements can learn more online. Community members who witness a violation of the order can utilize the following resources (NOTE: Do not call 9-1-1.)

For Employees: Oregon OSHA is taking complaints from employees regarding apparent violations of the Governor’s COVID-19 executive order by their employer, in particular social distancing protocol in the workplace. Employees should contact Oregon OSHA if they feel their employer is violating the order: 503-378-3272 or 800-922-2689 (Oregon only); email tech.web@oregon.gov; or use the Online report form.

For General Public: Deschutes County Health Services Environmental Health is responding to complaints of apparent violations of the Governor’s order related to restaurants, pools and hotels. To report an apparent violation at one of the facilities listed above, Contact Environmental Health at 541-317-3114 or use the Online report form.

Bend Park & Recreation District: Community members can call 541-389-7275 during business hours if they observe park use that is not allowed at this time. After hours and on weekends, call 541-388-5435 to report incidents in parks and trails. The district has limited staff resources and is asking for public compliance with park closures, signs and other markings on closed amenities.

Those who believe they see a violation of the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order that don’t fit into these descriptions can call Deschutes County non-emergency at 541-693-6911. The governor’s order is enforceable by law enforcement.

GIVING TO ST. CHARLES FOUNDATION

St. Charles Health System does not have any active crowdfunding campaigns. Anyone who would like to support caregivers and St. Charles’ response to COVID-19 can give athttps://foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/Donate or call 541-706-6969. Each gift, no matter how large or small, is needed and appreciated, and will be used to support caregivers and patients, and allow the health system to meet the needs of our community during this epidemic.

CAN REUSABLE GROCERY BAGS SPREAD COVID-19?

¿Puede propagarse COVID-19 en las bolsas de supermercado reutilizables?

According to the CDC, touching a surface that may have the virus on it is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Potential exposure to COVID-19 from handling reusable grocery bags is low, but the Oregon Department of Agriculture has the following recommendations to reduce risk even further:

Shopping bags should be washed after every use when carrying food just as you would launder a kitchen towel. Canvas or cloth bags can be laundered in the washer following manufacturer instructions. The inside of plastic-lined bags should be scrubbed using hot water and soap.

For all types of grocery shopping bags, remove any inserts (many are cardboard), turn each bag inside out before washing, and pay special attention to the nooks and crannies around the seams. Clean any inserts with a disinfecting spray cleaner and follow the disinfectant label instructions.

Find more info about food safety on ODA’s COVID-19 webpage:bit.ly/ODA-COVID19

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Nationwide, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led to incidents of harassment and discrimination, particularly against Asian Americans. There is no place for discrimination — in Oregon, or anywhere. The Oregon Department of Justice urges Oregonians to report acts of hate or bias at 844-924-BIAS (2424).

