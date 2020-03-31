COVID-19 claims two more lives in Oregon, total reaches 18

Coronavirus

Nearly 700 cases statewide; update on one case lowers Deschutes total to 24

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The COVID-19 virus has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 18, while 84 new cases brings the statewide total to nearly 700, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 84 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 690, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (18), and Yamhill (2).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 17th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive last Wednesday and died Sunday at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Oregon’s 18th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive last Thursday and died Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She, too, had underlying medical conditions.

In an update, OHA noted the COVID-19 case data it publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change.

A case reported Monday as a Deschutes County case has been updated Tuesday to Washington County, reducing the Deschutes County total from 25 to 24 cases.

As of Tuesday, Deschutes County had 247 negative test results. Crook County's number is unchanged, at 12 negative and no positive tests, the same count as Jefferson County.

Of the 18 deaths, 10 were people 80 and over, five 70-79 and three 60-69. Ten were men and eight were women.

Oregon Health Authority gains flexibility in its Medicaid program to better serve low-income Oregonians during COVID-19 pandemic

The Oregon Health Authority has received flexibility from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to remove barriers for Oregonians to qualify for, enroll in and stay enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP).

Oregon has also received flexibility for providers to provide care to members as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one in four Oregonians currently receives health coverage through OHP.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires us to act quickly to support the needs of our communities,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. “This added flexibility in our Medicaid program is going to allow us to more quickly get people access to health care and expand our health system to meet the challenges of this public health emergency.”

The key areas of flexibility that Oregon will gain from this waiver include:

All members who are currently enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan will not lose coverage during this crisis. This includes coverage that is only state-funded (i.e. Cover all Kids).

Individuals can sign up for OHP without having to verify their income (submit a pay stub) with their application. They will be able to self-attest, which will help Oregonians get access to OHP coverage more quickly.

Federal stimulus payments and increased unemployment payments will not affect OHP eligibility. They will not be counted during the application process or when members report a change in their household.

Oregon will have additional flexibility to add to its healthcare workforce, provide treatment in temporary sites, and for paying providers during this public health emergency.

Additional information and guidance related to COVID-19 for coordinated care organizations (CCOs) and providers serving OHP members is available on the OHA website. A fact sheet for OHP members about their coverage and COVID-19 can be downloaded on the OHP website in English and in Spanish.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.