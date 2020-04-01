FEMA shipment of masks, gloves due for Oregon distribution

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon said it expected a shipment of personal protective equipment Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once received, personnel at the fully operational PPE Distribution Center in Wilsonville will begin processing and shipping those supplies to all 36 counties and nine tribes in Oregon.

“Having an adequate supply of PPE — masks, gowns, and gloves –– is essential for the safety of first responders and health care workers,” said Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

“We’re currently in a global shortage, but Oregon is working to replenish our supplies of PPE through public and private partnerships, distribute those supplies to all 36 counties in Oregon, and ensure health care workers and first responders are protected.”

As of midday Tuesday, the state of Oregon has distributed:

Over 1 million gloves

10,000 face shields

Over 400,000 N95 masks

Over 50,000 surgical masks

OEM’s Emergency Coordination Center, which is managing Oregon’s response, plans to ship PPE to each county and Oregon’s nine tribes, for allocation. Counties are expected to receive shipments by or before next Monday.

“Even with the arrival of PPE and critical care supplies for our front-line workers, all Oregonians need to continue working together and take preventative action to flatten the curve to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Phelps added.

“By staying in your home, you are helping to flatten the curve. Ultimately, slowing the spread of COVID-19 directly helps to slow the demand for PPE.”

Updated information on the State’s response to COVID-19 is available at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.

Phelps’ regular briefings can be viewed https://oregon-coronavirus-geo.hub.arcgis.com/.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit: