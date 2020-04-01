Rep. Greg Walden offers COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., released an update on COVID-19 for April 1.

"The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly changing. In an effort to keep Oregonians informed, I wanted to share an update on what you need to know surrounding coronavirus," said Walden.

The latest on the coronavirus:



More Money for Oregon’s Seniors and Disabled:



Working with the administration Walden helped secure an additional $80 million for Oregon to provide home and community care for seniors and disabled Oregonians during this pandemic. Read more here.



Good news for COVID-19 testing:



As of 3/30/20, over 1 million COVID-19 test have been run in America. 12,883 people have been tested in Oregon. Throughout the U.S., we are now testing nearly 100,000 people per day – and that number continues to rise. When it comes to testing, we’re making significant progress but we have a long way to go. COVID-19 testing, we’re making significant progress but we have a long way to go.



Axios: FDA authorizes two-minute testing kit to detect coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency approval Tuesday for a testing kit produced by Bodysphere Inc. that can detect a positive or negative result for COVID-19 in two minutes. Read more here.



More than 110 laboratories have notified the FDA that they have validated and begun using their own diagnostic tests. Read more here.



Small Business Relief:



Secretary Mnuchin announced that come Friday, businesses will be able to apply through their local lender for the Paycheck Protection loan program, that will provide businesses with up to eight weeks of funding to keep employees on the payroll. The Treasury Department released useful information for lenders and borrowers, and a copy of the application here.



Helping Hospitals Expand Capacity:



CMS announced that it is issuing numerous temporary regulatory waivers and new rules to allow hospitals and health systems to increase hospital capacity, rapidly expand the healthcare workforce, put patients over paperwork, promote telehealth in Medicare, and more. Read more here.



Working on Treatments:



The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19. These drugs will be distributed from the SNS to states for doctors to prescribe to patients hospitalized with COVID-19 when a clinical trial is not available or feasible. Read more here.



Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:



Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. Read more here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES



The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.



Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.



For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE



INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:



The State Department has repatriated over 25,000 Americans from 52 countries.



The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.



INFORMATION FOR PHARMACISTS:



Pharmacists who have questions regarding compounding policy and enforcement during the public health emergency should email their questions to compoundingpolicy@fda.hhs.gov.



ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:



HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through the a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

