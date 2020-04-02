CO COVID-19 daily update: RDM info; 9 Bend hand-washing locations set

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Thursday's update from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network's Joint Information Center.

REDMOND OFFICIALS ENCOURAGE TRAVELERS TO SELF-QUARANTINE

City of Redmond-owned Redmond Municipal Airport will immediately begin encouraging all airport passengers to do a 14-day in-home self-quarantine upon arrival in Central Oregon. This recommendation will apply to all passengers, regardless of originating airport. The airport reports there has been a 90 percent reduction in passengers through the airport.

Learn more about this message at the City of Redmond webpage.

BEND HAND-WASHING LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED

Nine new hand-washing stations have been installed at the following locations throughout the Bend area:

Downtown Bend Library - 601 N.W. Wall St.

Hawthorne Station - 334 NE Hawthorne Ave.

Juniper Ridge - East end of Cooley Road, east of 18th St.

Safeway East - 2650 NE Hwy 20

Safeway Midtown - 642 NE 3rd St.

Safeway West - 320 W SW Century Dr.

Albertsons South - 61155 S Hwy. 97, Bend

Albertsons North - 1800 NE 3rd St.

Bend Church - 680 NW Bond St., Bend

These hand-washing stations are donated by Cascade Disposal/Advanced Systems through April and provide safe places for people experiencing homeless, delivery drivers, mail carriers, first responders and others to wash their hands throughout the day.

ST. CHARLES LAUNCHES 10K MASK CAMPAIGN

St. Charles is calling on local residents to help sew and donate 10,000 masks to the health system in order to provide every caregiver with two masks each, which they could launder and wear. The homemade masks—which are intended to help prevent asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in public spaces—will be worn by caregivers who may come into contact with individuals who are not suspected of having an infectious disease. The hand-sewn masks are not approved personal protection equipment, or PPE, which must be worn by caregivers who are in contact with a person who is known or suspected to have COVID-19 or any other infectious disease.

Individuals who sew masks can drop them off at one of several donation sites throughout Central Oregon. Do not drop off masks at hospitals or St. Charles clinics.

Find instructions and details about drop-off locations online.

DESCHUTES COUNTY PROHIBITS SHORT-TERM RENTAL STAYS

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners are prohibiting short term rental stays in rural, unincorporated areas of Deschutes County through May 15 to reduce exposure and spread of COVID-19. The order does not apply to rentals in Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. Learn more about this order on the Deschutes County webpage.

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

