Gov. Brown aligns executive order dates, convenes COVID-19 advisory panel

Now all orders are in effect until governor lifts them

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday issued Executive Order 20-14, aligning the effective date for the prohibition on dine-in food and drink consumption in Oregon with that of her Stay Home, Save Lives order.

The move was taken to eliminate confusion over a related temporary administrative order that had a Sept. 20 date listed, but which officials said would not stay in effect after the governor rescinds her executive order.

The dine-in prohibition, originally established by Executive Order 20-07, will remain in effect until lifted by the governor. Restaurants, bars and other businesses can continue to serve food for take-out or delivery.

“We all want to return to a day where we can frequent the restaurants and businesses that have given Oregon its well-deserved culinary reputation and provided so many jobs for Oregonians,” Brown said. “I wish I could say there was a date certain when that could happen. But it would be irresponsible to lift these restrictions in the middle of this outbreak.

“I will be working with my Medical Advisory Panel, the Oregon Health Authority, and local officials to continue to evaluate how and when we can begin to return to a time where public spaces are safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

Brown also issued Executive Order 20-15, likewise aligning the effective date of Executive Order 20-06 with the governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order. Executive Order 20-06 declared an abnormal market disruption in Oregon around essential consumer goods and services.

All coronavirus executive orders are posted on the Oregon Coronavirus Information and Resources Page after they have been issued and signed.

Brown convened the first meeting of her COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel Tuesday, a group of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals from across the state who will review the status of COVID-19 in the state and make recommendations to the governor on future response efforts.

Recognizing that this is a challenge unlike any Oregon’s medical community has ever faced, the advisors have been asked to comment on the needs of Oregon’s health care system, provide advice and input to the governor, and serve as a resource to the Oregon Health Authority.

The panel will be an avenue for Oregon’s provider community to give regular, organized input and feedback about the state’s COVID-19 response.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that impacts every one of us,” Brown said. “I’ve invited a diverse group of medical experts from around the state to serve on this panel — experts in the fields of infectious diseases and critical care, as well as pulmonology, family practice, nursing, and pediatrics. With the collective experience on this panel, we can work together to make sure we have this crisis covered from every possible angle.

“If current projections hold, Oregonians’ continued adherence to social distancing measures will flatten the curve of COVID-19 spread in Oregon. Staying home truly is saving lives. But there is still a long road ahead. We must ensure our state has enough personal protective equipment for our front-line health care workers to sustain our response efforts, as well as expand our testing capacity so we can accurately measure and contain this outbreak. Until the day there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, we will have to remain vigilant to prevent a resurgence of cases.”

The panel will meet twice weekly and review Oregon’s response efforts in the areas of testing capacity, hospital capacity, personal protective equipment acquisition, and the continued effectiveness of Oregon’s social distancing measures. The panel members will help to develop strategies to address pressing needs, identify potential gaps and challenges, and give feedback from the front lines of Oregon's health care response to COVID-19.

The membership of the panel is: