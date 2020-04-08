St. Charles Health System to hold virtual town hall Thursday

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. – (KTVZ) -- In partnership with the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network, St. Charles Health System will host a virtual town hall Thursday at noon to present an update to the community on its COVID-19 response.

President and CEO Joe Sluka, Chief Physician Executive Jeff Abslaon, MD, Senior Data Scientist Mike Johnson and Chief Financial Officer Jenn Welander will provide information on:

Operations, including testing capabilities, supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and surge planning efforts

Revised data models and what they reveal

The health system’s financial status

The media is being invited to register for the town hall so they can ask questions through the chat function. All others are invited to watch the town hall live on the COEIN or St. Charles Facebook pages:

(https://www.facebook.com/COEmergencyInfo)

(https://www.facebook.com/STCHealth/ )