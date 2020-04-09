Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, total of 44; 1,321 total cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 5 new cases for total of 50

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 44, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,321. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5, for a total of 50), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).

OHA said the number of negative test results has risen to 24,306.

A previously reported Wallowa County case was identified as a Washington state resident, reducing the Wallowa County case total and the statewide case count by 1. To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 39th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 40th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 4 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 41st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 42nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 5 and died on April 8 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 43rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 5 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 44th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.

Deschutes County has now reported 937 negative test results and 50 positive. Crook County has had 91 negative tests and one positive result, while Jefferson County has had 90 negative test results and none positive (a tally that does not yet include a county resident living out of state who has tested positive and was announced Thursday by the county).

Deschutes County also reports that 20 of the 50 cases have recovered. A total of 23 of the cases were female and 27 were male.

Of the positive cases, 21 have traveled domestically or internationally; the other 29 have no travel history. A total of 18 had been hospitalized and 32 had not.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.