Crook County Library plans limited reopening on Monday

Coronavirus

Browsing in most of the building not available; kids', teen's rooms closed

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Library has announced tentative plans to reopen next Monday, under physical distancing and other limitations to curb the spread of COVID-19

Here's the announcement, posted to the library's web page:

Pending the developing COVID-19 situation and directives from state and local public health officials, the Crook County Library tentatively plans to reopen the building to the public in a limited fashion on Monday, June 15.

Public computers, WiFi, and printing/scanning/faxing will be available, as will browsing of new items and opportunities to seek assistance from library staff.

During the library’s initial reopening phase, browsing in most of the building will not be available, and the children’s, teen, and meeting rooms will be closed. The number of people in the building will also be limited.

The library will be open on Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. We ask that you please reserve 9:00 to 10:00 am Monday-Friday for seniors and otherwise vulnerable people.

For everyone’s safety, the library has a few extra items of note for people who want to use the facility:

Follow health guidelines

Library users are asked to please abide by public health guidelines. Stay home if you’re sick, use face coverings, and wash your hands regularly. More information from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN) will be available at the library. Masks will be available upon request, while supplies last. Sanitizer will be available throughout the building.

Library users are asked to please abide by public health guidelines. Stay home if you’re sick, use face coverings, and wash your hands regularly. More information from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN) will be available at the library. Masks will be available upon request, while supplies last. Sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Do distance. Don’t browse.

Several changes have been made to the building in order to encourage 6-foot physical distancing. Most of the building will continue to be closed, and the number of people in the main part of the library will be limited to 16 initially (staff included). That number will increase during subsequent weeks, and more parts of the building will reopen. Open browsing of most shelves will be restricted initially, too, to avoid transmitting the virus. Staff will be available to fetch items for patrons.

Several changes have been made to the building in order to encourage 6-foot physical distancing. Most of the building will continue to be closed, and the number of people in the main part of the library will be limited to 16 initially (staff included). That number will increase during subsequent weeks, and more parts of the building will reopen. Open browsing of most shelves will be restricted initially, too, to avoid transmitting the virus. Staff will be available to fetch items for patrons. No food

No food will be allowed to be consumed in the building. Drinks in closed or lidded containers are still welcomed.

No food will be allowed to be consumed in the building. Drinks in closed or lidded containers are still welcomed. Limited computer use

Due to demand and limited devices, computer use will be limited to an hour a day. There will be a dedicated computer to apply for government benefits (e.g. unemployment) and complete the Census.

Curbside hold pickup will continue to be available at the library’s Second Street staff entrance, near the after-hours drop box. People wishing to pick up their holds can use the parking spots along the street and either call on their mobile phones or ring the doorbell to speak to a staff member. Curbside pickup will be available on Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

There are no plans in the near future to reopen the library's Juniper and Broughton meeting rooms, so we are not taking reservations at this time. The Study Room is available during library open hours for up to three people at once, provided that public health guidelines are followed.

Questions may be directed to the library at 541-447-7978 or library@crooklib.org.