Juniper Swim & Center fitness pools to reopen, beginning in a week

First, lap swim, water exercise; family swim follows July 6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District will reopen the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center pools in two steps, beginning Monday, June 22. Pool use will require advance reservations, consistent with fitness activities already reopened at the recreation center.

The 50-meter outdoor pool and 25-meter indoor pool will open on Monday, June 22, for lap swim, workout on your own and water exercise classes. Pool users can register online beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 or register by phone at (541) 389-7665.

Lap lane sessions will be available in 40-minute increments throughout each day, with a 5-minute transition time. In accordance with state guidelines, lap swimming will be restricted to one person per lane, except when two family members may share a lane.

Water exercise class schedules will be listed for individual class registration. Water exercise classes will ensure physical distancing through designated spaces, including buffers between lap swimmers.

“We’re excited to reopen our pools, which has been eagerly awaited news for many community members who have missed water exercise and swimming in their fitness routines,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “The patience has been much appreciated, and we look forward to welcoming patrons back to the water.”

The online system can accept reservations up to seven days in advance for a day and time in the facility. Registration will remain open up until 15 minutes before the time of the scheduled activity for any available openings.

“Advanced registration is a new process at Juniper, but it ensures that we remain within the capacity limitations required by Oregon Health Authority to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” added Glenn. “A reservation makes the check-in process easy, reserves a space in a class or for self-directed exercise, and eliminates waiting in line for an opening.”

Locker rooms will not be available, except for bathroom use and hand-washing, so:

Shower before arriving. This helps keep the water clean and safe for everyone.

Come ready to swim, wearing swimsuit under your clothes. There are no changing rooms available.

Be prepared to leave without changing clothes.

Family and small-group recreation swim times will be available, beginning July 6. Schedules and reservation processes are being developed. More details will follow by early July.

Hours will be:

Monday-Thursday: 5:30 am to 6:30 pm

Friday; 6:00 am to 1:30 pm

Saturday: 7:30 am to 12:00 pm

Sunday: Closed

A per-visit fee will be charged at the time of registration to reserve a spot. These fees are lower than BPRD's regular drop-in rates and similar to the 10-visit pass rate. Payment is non-refundable. A credit will be provided if canceled in advance due to a health condition.

Lap Swimming In-District Out-of-District

Adult $6.00 $7.20

Senior (60+) & Youth (13-18) $5.00 $6.00

Water Exercise Classes

Adult $7.00 $8.40

Senior (60+) & Youth (13-18) $6.00 $7.20

Lifeguard positions are open, as well as other jobs too. Visit the jobs webpage for details.