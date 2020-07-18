Skip to Content
Oregon reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in C. Oregon; 3 more deaths

COVID-19 (Titled)

PORTLAND, Ore. KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 257, along with 353 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 14,149 cases, along with 316,644 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases1Total deaths2Negative tests3
Baker130698
Benton12867,136
Clackamas11113030,895
Clatsop6202,995
Columbia6103,630
Coos6703,265
Crook2211,285
Curry90845
Deschutes339113,670
Douglas8216,354
Gilliam20134
Grant10440
Harney20473
Hood River12403,050
Jackson222015,127
Jefferson18502,503
Josephine6615,446
Klamath15015,983
Lake270374
Lane384331,336
Lincoln36885,462
Linn196108,665
Malheur47852,545
Marion2,0935823,014
Morrow1861875
Multnomah3,3697470,650
Polk200123,652
Sherman80202
Tillamook2301,706
Umatilla1,26296,433
Union38322,096
Wallowa171542
Wasco12932,760
Washington2,1512144,735
Wheeler00131
Yamhill22997,537
Total14,149257316,644

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

