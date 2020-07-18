Oregon reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in C. Oregon; 3 more deaths

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 257, along with 353 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 14,149 cases, along with 316,644 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 13 0 698 Benton 128 6 7,136 Clackamas 1111 30 30,895 Clatsop 62 0 2,995 Columbia 61 0 3,630 Coos 67 0 3,265 Crook 22 1 1,285 Curry 9 0 845 Deschutes 339 1 13,670 Douglas 82 1 6,354 Gilliam 2 0 134 Grant 1 0 440 Harney 2 0 473 Hood River 124 0 3,050 Jackson 222 0 15,127 Jefferson 185 0 2,503 Josephine 66 1 5,446 Klamath 150 1 5,983 Lake 27 0 374 Lane 384 3 31,336 Lincoln 368 8 5,462 Linn 196 10 8,665 Malheur 478 5 2,545 Marion 2,093 58 23,014 Morrow 186 1 875 Multnomah 3,369 74 70,650 Polk 200 12 3,652 Sherman 8 0 202 Tillamook 23 0 1,706 Umatilla 1,262 9 6,433 Union 383 2 2,096 Wallowa 17 1 542 Wasco 129 3 2,760 Washington 2,151 21 44,735 Wheeler 0 0 131 Yamhill 229 9 7,537 Total 14,149 257 316,644

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.