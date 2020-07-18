Oregon reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in C. Oregon; 3 more deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 257, along with 353 new cases, 15 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 14,149 cases, along with 316,644 negative test results.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Klamath (4), Lake (3), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (5), Marion (31), Morrow (11), Multnomah (87), Polk (7), Sherman (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (47), and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 255th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed.
Oregon’s 256th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 257th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|13
|0
|698
|Benton
|128
|6
|7,136
|Clackamas
|1111
|30
|30,895
|Clatsop
|62
|0
|2,995
|Columbia
|61
|0
|3,630
|Coos
|67
|0
|3,265
|Crook
|22
|1
|1,285
|Curry
|9
|0
|845
|Deschutes
|339
|1
|13,670
|Douglas
|82
|1
|6,354
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|134
|Grant
|1
|0
|440
|Harney
|2
|0
|473
|Hood River
|124
|0
|3,050
|Jackson
|222
|0
|15,127
|Jefferson
|185
|0
|2,503
|Josephine
|66
|1
|5,446
|Klamath
|150
|1
|5,983
|Lake
|27
|0
|374
|Lane
|384
|3
|31,336
|Lincoln
|368
|8
|5,462
|Linn
|196
|10
|8,665
|Malheur
|478
|5
|2,545
|Marion
|2,093
|58
|23,014
|Morrow
|186
|1
|875
|Multnomah
|3,369
|74
|70,650
|Polk
|200
|12
|3,652
|Sherman
|8
|0
|202
|Tillamook
|23
|0
|1,706
|Umatilla
|1,262
|9
|6,433
|Union
|383
|2
|2,096
|Wallowa
|17
|1
|542
|Wasco
|129
|3
|2,760
|Washington
|2,151
|21
|44,735
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|131
|Yamhill
|229
|9
|7,537
|Total
|14,149
|257
|316,644
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
