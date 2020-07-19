Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 436 new cases — 33 in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 260, along with 436 new cases, 33 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579 cases, along with 321,011 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).
The 436 cases the state agency reported Sunday is one fewer than the record 437 cases reported on Thursday.
Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
See the table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|13
|0
|715
|Benton
|128
|6
|7,164
|Clackamas
|1,130
|30
|31,211
|Clatsop
|62
|0
|3,058
|Columbia
|61
|0
|3,679
|Coos
|69
|0
|3,276
|Crook
|27
|1
|1,298
|Curry
|10
|0
|849
|Deschutes
|352
|1
|13,896
|Douglas
|85
|1
|6,445
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|135
|Grant
|1
|0
|440
|Harney
|2
|0
|476
|Hood River
|130
|0
|3,064
|Jackson
|238
|0
|15,290
|Jefferson
|199
|0
|2,538
|Josephine
|70
|1
|5,494
|Klamath
|150
|1
|6,047
|Lake
|28
|0
|373
|Lane
|394
|3
|31,856
|Lincoln
|369
|8
|5,528
|Linn
|200
|10
|8,709
|Malheur
|489
|5
|2,578
|Marion
|2,140
|60
|23,519
|Morrow
|194
|1
|905
|Multnomah
|3,486
|75
|71,640
|Polk
|205
|12
|3,691
|Sherman
|8
|0
|203
|Tillamook
|23
|0
|1,733
|Umatilla
|1,340
|9
|6,624
|Union
|383
|2
|2,092
|Wallowa
|18
|1
|550
|Wasco
|130
|3
|2,767
|Washington
|2,208
|21
|45,340
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|131
|Yamhill
|235
|9
|7,697
|Total
|14,579
|260
|321,011
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
