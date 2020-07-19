Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 436 new cases — 33 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 260, along with 436 new cases, 33 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 14,579 cases, along with 321,011 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Coos (2), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (16), Jefferson (15), Josephine (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (11), Marion (46), Morrow (8), Multnomah (123), Polk (5), Umatilla (78), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (57), Yamhill (6).

The 436 cases the state agency reported Sunday is one fewer than the record 437 cases reported on Thursday.

Oregon’s 258th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 259th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 18, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See the table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker130715
Benton12867,164
Clackamas1,1303031,211
Clatsop6203,058
Columbia6103,679
Coos6903,276
Crook2711,298
Curry100849
Deschutes352113,896
Douglas8516,445
Gilliam20135
Grant10440
Harney20476
Hood River13003,064
Jackson238015,290
Jefferson19902,538
Josephine7015,494
Klamath15016,047
Lake280373
Lane394331,856
Lincoln36985,528
Linn200108,709
Malheur48952,578
Marion2,1406023,519
Morrow1941905
Multnomah3,4867571,640
Polk205123,691
Sherman80203
Tillamook2301,733
Umatilla1,34096,624
Union38322,092
Wallowa181550
Wasco13032,767
Washington2,2082145,340
Wheeler00131
Yamhill23597,697
Total14,579260321,011

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

