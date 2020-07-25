Third COVID-19 death reported at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend

Coronavirus

Deschutes County's fourth death, Central Oregon's fifth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A third Mt. Bachelor Memory Care resident has died from COVID-19, Deschutes County health officials said Saturday.

A 79-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 died at the facility on Thursday, the county announced. She had underlying conditions, they said.

"Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one," said Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman Morgan Emerson.

Emerson said the case was associated with the outbreak at the Bend long-term care facility, where 38 residents and 22 staff have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

The woman is the fourth COVID-19-related death reported in Deschutes County and fifth among Central Oregon residents.

Two men in their 90s who were living at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care also have died after testing positive for COVID-19; their deaths were announced Friday.

"We need our community's help to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Emerson said. "Stay home when you are sick, wear a mask when you're around people you don't live with and practice physical distancing."

Emerson said the Oregon Health Authority will include the woman's death in an upcoming release. No additional details were released.