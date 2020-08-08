Skip to Content
Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 10th

OHA also reports 376 new cases, including 28 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, including a 10th Deschutes County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 355, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 21,010 cases, along with 422,358 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker3801,061
Benton16968,700
Clackamas1,5234040,376
Clatsop8503,805
Columbia9404,579
Coos9104,106
Crook4711,788
Curry1501,069
Deschutes5961019,007
Douglas15018,364
Gilliam40197
Grant40543
Harney100584
Hood River18403,799
Jackson461219,781
Jefferson35543,426
Josephine11427,011
Klamath20127,496
Lake320533
Lane579343,621
Lincoln41496,926
Linn2771011,155
Malheur768143,441
Marion2,8837031,940
Morrow35431,209
Multnomah4,8499493,607
Polk313125,293
Sherman160265
Tillamook3402,125
Umatilla2,251289,449
Union39422,530
Wallowa191711
Wasco18933,702
Washington3,0472559,724
Wheeler00139
Yamhill4501310,296
Total21,010355422,358

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

