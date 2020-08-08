Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 10th

Coronavirus

OHA also reports 376 new cases, including 28 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, including a 10th Deschutes County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 355, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 21,010 cases, along with 422,358 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 38 0 1,061 Benton 169 6 8,700 Clackamas 1,523 40 40,376 Clatsop 85 0 3,805 Columbia 94 0 4,579 Coos 91 0 4,106 Crook 47 1 1,788 Curry 15 0 1,069 Deschutes 596 10 19,007 Douglas 150 1 8,364 Gilliam 4 0 197 Grant 4 0 543 Harney 10 0 584 Hood River 184 0 3,799 Jackson 461 2 19,781 Jefferson 355 4 3,426 Josephine 114 2 7,011 Klamath 201 2 7,496 Lake 32 0 533 Lane 579 3 43,621 Lincoln 414 9 6,926 Linn 277 10 11,155 Malheur 768 14 3,441 Marion 2,883 70 31,940 Morrow 354 3 1,209 Multnomah 4,849 94 93,607 Polk 313 12 5,293 Sherman 16 0 265 Tillamook 34 0 2,125 Umatilla 2,251 28 9,449 Union 394 2 2,530 Wallowa 19 1 711 Wasco 189 3 3,702 Washington 3,047 25 59,724 Wheeler 0 0 139 Yamhill 450 13 10,296 Total 21,010 355 422,358

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.