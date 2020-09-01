C.O. landlords struggle to manage properties as tenants unable to pay rent

Coronavirus

Statewide moratorium on evictions could expire Sept. 30 or be extended

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ )-- With many people out of work and unable to pay rent, and a statewide moratorium on evictions in place, some smaller Central Oregon landlords are struggling to pick up the slack and carry the financial burden of managing their rental properties.

According to a monthly survey from Multifamily Northwest, 9.3% of Central Oregonians were unable to pay their rent in August.

Ken Shriver, president of the Rental Housing Alliance Oregon, said Tuesday they are used to seeing single-digit numbers for tenants unable to make rent, but the pandemic has drastically affected those numbers.

"The small landlords end up with a disproportionate impact," Shriver said. "Many of our members own a single rental property, 60 percent of our members own four or fewer. That might be a fourplex, or it could be two single family homes, or a duplex.

"Typically, a member is retired and has taken their savings and invested that in a home, because that provides them with regular monthly income."

Shriver said the frustrations now come from the burden of the missing rent being placed entirely on the landlords, when tenants are unable to pay.

"It's not just rent, i'ts also utilities, maintenance and taxes," Shriver said.

The survey from Mutlifamily Northwest also shows that in August, fewer Oregonians were able to pay their rent, in comparison to the months of May and June.

Shriver said more tenants are now able to make rent, especially since many have returned to work, but there are also individual cases where tenants abuse the system, and the landlords cannot do anything about it.

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown extended foreclosure protections for homeowners or business owners until Dec. 31. She also said she's continuing discussions about options surrounding a moratorium on rental property evictions, set to expire Sept. 30.

NewsChannel 21 is working to speak with tenants regarding some of the hardships they're facing.