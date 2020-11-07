Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Yet another record: Oregon reports 988 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

OHA calls tally 'stark reminder of need' for new measures state has taken

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday -- the second record-shattering case tally in three days -- and said the virus has claimed 13 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 729.

OHA reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 49,587 cases and 833,512 negative test results.

"Today's cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon," OHA said in its daily update. "The high number is a stark reminder of the need for the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown." 

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).

Oregon’s 717th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 718th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 719th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Nov. 6 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 720th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 721st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 722nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 723rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 724th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 725th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 726th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 727th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 728th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 729th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker18132460
Benton510619769
Clackamas37967181197
Clatsop28207260
Columbia30429219
Coos28619611
Crook13953436
Curry7222504
Deschutes14401341490
Douglas4571016349
Gilliam170386
Grant4901152
Harney4601051
Hood River29716120
Jackson2274844538
Jefferson633116031
Josephine305415723
Klamath465312316
Lake4901144
Lane28042985938
Lincoln5261310199
Linn9801722329
Malheur2067386640
Marion668511765155
Morrow57172186
Multnomah10942185188779
Polk7661513005
Sherman230418
Tillamook8603834
Umatilla36184516229
Union53125522
Wallowa6321318
Wasco379176274
Washington679587120858
Wheeler10187
Yamhill11481522885
Total49,587729853,512

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

