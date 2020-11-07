Yet another record: Oregon reports 988 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Coronavirus

OHA calls tally 'stark reminder of need' for new measures state has taken

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday -- the second record-shattering case tally in three days -- and said the virus has claimed 13 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 729.

OHA reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 49,587 cases and 833,512 negative test results.

"Today's cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon," OHA said in its daily update. "The high number is a stark reminder of the need for the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown."

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).

Oregon’s 717th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 718th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 719th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Nov. 6 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 720th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 721st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 722nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 723rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 724th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 725th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 726th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 727th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 728th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 729th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 181 3 2460 Benton 510 6 19769 Clackamas 3796 71 81197 Clatsop 282 0 7260 Columbia 304 2 9219 Coos 286 1 9611 Crook 139 5 3436 Curry 72 2 2504 Deschutes 1440 13 41490 Douglas 457 10 16349 Gilliam 17 0 386 Grant 49 0 1152 Harney 46 0 1051 Hood River 297 1 6120 Jackson 2274 8 44538 Jefferson 633 11 6031 Josephine 305 4 15723 Klamath 465 3 12316 Lake 49 0 1144 Lane 2804 29 85938 Lincoln 526 13 10199 Linn 980 17 22329 Malheur 2067 38 6640 Marion 6685 117 65155 Morrow 571 7 2186 Multnomah 10942 185 188779 Polk 766 15 13005 Sherman 23 0 418 Tillamook 86 0 3834 Umatilla 3618 45 16229 Union 531 2 5522 Wallowa 63 2 1318 Wasco 379 17 6274 Washington 6795 87 120858 Wheeler 1 0 187 Yamhill 1148 15 22885 Total 49,587 729 853,512

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.