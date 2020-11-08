Oregon reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; case count tops 50,000
Includes 23 new Deschutes County cases; 1 each in Jefferson, Crook counties
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, along with 874 new cases, the second-highest count recorded, pushing the total past 50,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 50,448 cases and 858,853 negative test results.
The state agency reported a record 988 COVID-19 cases Saturday and 13 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|181
|3
|2,499
|Benton
|516
|6
|19,853
|Clackamas
|3,925
|71
|81,699
|Clatsop
|287
|0
|7,307
|Columbia
|310
|2
|9,268
|Coos
|290
|1
|9,670
|Crook
|139
|5
|3,466
|Curry
|74
|2
|2,515
|Deschutes
|1,459
|13
|41,826
|Douglas
|472
|10
|16,414
|Gilliam
|17
|0
|391
|Grant
|53
|0
|1,165
|Harney
|47
|0
|1,051
|Hood River
|303
|1
|6,163
|Jackson
|2,339
|8
|44,736
|Jefferson
|634
|11
|6,059
|Josephine
|315
|4
|15,897
|Klamath
|471
|3
|12,372
|Lake
|49
|0
|1,145
|Lane
|2,858
|29
|86,325
|Lincoln
|526
|13
|10,252
|Linn
|985
|17
|22,486
|Malheur
|2,080
|38
|6,701
|Marion
|6,796
|117
|65,599
|Morrow
|579
|7
|2,195
|Multnomah
|11,156
|185
|190,052
|Polk
|783
|15
|13,104
|Sherman
|23
|0
|419
|Tillamook
|87
|0
|3,860
|Umatilla
|3,642
|45
|16,300
|Union
|540
|2
|5,541
|Wallowa
|64
|2
|1,324
|Wasco
|380
|17
|6,309
|Washington
|6,897
|88
|121,676
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|192
|Yamhill
|1,170
|15
|23,022
|Total
|50,448
|730
|858,853
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments