Coronavirus
Oregon reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; case count tops 50,000

Includes 23 new Deschutes County cases; 1 each in Jefferson, Crook counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, along with 874 new cases, the second-highest count recorded, pushing the total past 50,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 50,448 cases and 858,853 negative test results.

The state agency reported a record 988 COVID-19 cases Saturday and 13 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker18132,499
Benton516619,853
Clackamas3,9257181,699
Clatsop28707,307
Columbia31029,268
Coos29019,670
Crook13953,466
Curry7422,515
Deschutes1,4591341,826
Douglas4721016,414
Gilliam170391
Grant5301,165
Harney4701,051
Hood River30316,163
Jackson2,339844,736
Jefferson634116,059
Josephine315415,897
Klamath471312,372
Lake4901,145
Lane2,8582986,325
Lincoln5261310,252
Linn9851722,486
Malheur2,080386,701
Marion6,79611765,599
Morrow57972,195
Multnomah11,156185190,052
Polk7831513,104
Sherman230419
Tillamook8703,860
Umatilla3,6424516,300
Union54025,541
Wallowa6421,324
Wasco380176,309
Washington6,89788121,676
Wheeler10192
Yamhill1,1701523,022
Total50,448730858,853

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.


Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

