Oregon reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; case count tops 50,000

Includes 23 new Deschutes County cases; 1 each in Jefferson, Crook counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, along with 874 new cases, the second-highest count recorded, pushing the total past 50,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 50,448 cases and 858,853 negative test results.

The state agency reported a record 988 COVID-19 cases Saturday and 13 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 181 3 2,499 Benton 516 6 19,853 Clackamas 3,925 71 81,699 Clatsop 287 0 7,307 Columbia 310 2 9,268 Coos 290 1 9,670 Crook 139 5 3,466 Curry 74 2 2,515 Deschutes 1,459 13 41,826 Douglas 472 10 16,414 Gilliam 17 0 391 Grant 53 0 1,165 Harney 47 0 1,051 Hood River 303 1 6,163 Jackson 2,339 8 44,736 Jefferson 634 11 6,059 Josephine 315 4 15,897 Klamath 471 3 12,372 Lake 49 0 1,145 Lane 2,858 29 86,325 Lincoln 526 13 10,252 Linn 985 17 22,486 Malheur 2,080 38 6,701 Marion 6,796 117 65,599 Morrow 579 7 2,195 Multnomah 11,156 185 190,052 Polk 783 15 13,104 Sherman 23 0 419 Tillamook 87 0 3,860 Umatilla 3,642 45 16,300 Union 540 2 5,541 Wallowa 64 2 1,324 Wasco 380 17 6,309 Washington 6,897 88 121,676 Wheeler 1 0 192 Yamhill 1,170 15 23,022 Total 50,448 730 858,853

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.



