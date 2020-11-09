Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 723 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 25 new cases, Crook County 2, Jefferson County 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 734, along with 723 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 51,155 cases and 863,522 negative test results.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).

Crook County has had 141 COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 3,501 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,484 cases, 13 deaths and 42,062 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 639 cases, 11 deaths and 6,083 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. Four of them are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator, officials said.

St. Charles actually had 19 COVID-19 patients at one point since Sunday -- equaling the record number, set in mid-July -- but four were discharged before the Monday morning count, spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said.

Oregon’s 731st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 732nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 733rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 8, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 734th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 8, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

