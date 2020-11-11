Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 876 new cases

Coronavirus

Including 19 new cases in Deschutes County, 1 in Crook County, 14 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 742, along with 876 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 52,770 cases and 875,573 negative test results.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).

Crook County has reported 151 COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 3,560 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,530 cases, 14 deaths and 42,529 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 659 cases, 11 deaths and 6,137 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, one in the ICU on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 738th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.21 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 739th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.8 and died on Oct. 15, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 740th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov.1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 741st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.