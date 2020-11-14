Oregon reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Coronavirus

Third straight day tally tops 1,000; Deschutes County reports record 47 cases, Crook County 8, Jefferson County 11

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 759, along with 1,097 new cases -- the third straight day the total has topped 1,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 56,018 cases and 895,547 negative test results ,

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).

Deschutes County's 48 new cases broke a previous daily record of 45, set on Nov. 5.

Oregon’s 754th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 24 and died on October 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 755th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 756th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 757th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 758th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 759th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Updated information is available about Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death, a 38-year-old man in Marion County. It was incorrectly reported that he did not have underlying conditions. He had underlying conditions. OHA regrets this error.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 215 3 2608 Benton 601 7 20568 Clackamas 4501 73 85433 Clatsop 300 0 7616 Columbia 346 2 9595 Coos 334 1 10192 Crook 167 5 3660 Curry 81 2 2615 Deschutes 1633 14 43821 Douglas 603 10 17132 Gilliam 18 0 404 Grant 66 0 1220 Harney 60 0 1099 Hood River 314 1 6332 Jackson 2805 10 46645 Jefferson 685 11 6253 Josephine 342 4 16463 Klamath 523 3 12705 Lake 60 0 1180 Lane 3206 34 89609 Lincoln 542 13 10852 Linn 1088 17 23215 Malheur 2165 38 6908 Marion 7324 124 68594 Morrow 594 7 2282 Multnomah 12521 195 198592 Polk 873 15 13828 Sherman 23 0 428 Tillamook 100 0 3978 Umatilla 3827 45 16788 Union 579 2 5740 Wallowa 69 2 1377 Wasco 410 17 6544 Washington 7714 89 126833 Wheeler 1 0 202 Yamhill 1328 15 24236 Total 56,018 759 895,547

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

