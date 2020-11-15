Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 868 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 761, along with 868 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 56,880 cases and 901,099 negative test results.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).
NOTE: On Saturday’s (Nov. 14) press release, Tillamook County (5 cases) was left out of the county list. This does not affect the total case count of 1,097 but the county list was short 5 cases. OHA regrets the error.
Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|215
|3
|2609
|Benton
|617
|7
|20590
|Clackamas
|4590
|73
|86170
|Clatsop
|303
|0
|7649
|Columbia
|353
|2
|9652
|Coos
|338
|1
|10249
|Crook
|168
|5
|3683
|Curry
|83
|2
|2625
|Deschutes
|1645
|14
|44132
|Douglas
|619
|10
|17254
|Gilliam
|19
|0
|404
|Grant
|66
|0
|1221
|Harney
|65
|0
|1099
|Hood River
|320
|1
|6369
|Jackson
|2842
|10
|46897
|Jefferson
|685
|11
|6282
|Josephine
|345
|4
|16512
|Klamath
|525
|3
|12796
|Lake
|63
|0
|1190
|Lane
|3259
|34
|90006
|Lincoln
|544
|13
|10862
|Linn
|1095
|17
|23280
|Malheur
|2177
|38
|6919
|Marion
|7500
|124
|69027
|Morrow
|594
|7
|2289
|Multnomah
|12700
|195
|200176
|Polk
|891
|15
|13921
|Sherman
|23
|0
|433
|Tillamook
|100
|0
|3994
|Umatilla
|3873
|47
|16840
|Union
|598
|2
|5769
|Wallowa
|69
|2
|1378
|Wasco
|416
|17
|6579
|Washington
|7825
|89
|127671
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|202
|Yamhill
|1354
|15
|24370
|Total
|56,880
|761
|901,099
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
