Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 868 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 761, along with 868 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 56,880 cases and 901,099 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).

NOTE: On Saturday’s (Nov. 14) press release, Tillamook County (5 cases) was left out of the county list. This does not affect the total case count of 1,097 but the county list was short 5 cases. OHA regrets the error.

Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 215 3 2609 Benton 617 7 20590 Clackamas 4590 73 86170 Clatsop 303 0 7649 Columbia 353 2 9652 Coos 338 1 10249 Crook 168 5 3683 Curry 83 2 2625 Deschutes 1645 14 44132 Douglas 619 10 17254 Gilliam 19 0 404 Grant 66 0 1221 Harney 65 0 1099 Hood River 320 1 6369 Jackson 2842 10 46897 Jefferson 685 11 6282 Josephine 345 4 16512 Klamath 525 3 12796 Lake 63 0 1190 Lane 3259 34 90006 Lincoln 544 13 10862 Linn 1095 17 23280 Malheur 2177 38 6919 Marion 7500 124 69027 Morrow 594 7 2289 Multnomah 12700 195 200176 Polk 891 15 13921 Sherman 23 0 433 Tillamook 100 0 3994 Umatilla 3873 47 16840 Union 598 2 5769 Wallowa 69 2 1378 Wasco 416 17 6579 Washington 7825 89 127671 Wheeler 1 0 202 Yamhill 1354 15 24370 Total 56,880 761 901,099

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.