Coronavirus
Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 868 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 761, along with 868 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 56,880 cases and 901,099 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).

NOTE: On Saturday’s (Nov. 14) press release, Tillamook County (5 cases) was left out of the county list. This does not affect the total case count of 1,097 but the county list was short 5 cases. OHA regrets the error.

Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1 Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker21532609
Benton617720590
Clackamas45907386170
Clatsop30307649
Columbia35329652
Coos338110249
Crook16853683
Curry8322625
Deschutes16451444132
Douglas6191017254
Gilliam190404
Grant6601221
Harney6501099
Hood River32016369
Jackson28421046897
Jefferson685116282
Josephine345416512
Klamath525312796
Lake6301190
Lane32593490006
Lincoln5441310862
Linn10951723280
Malheur2177386919
Marion750012469027
Morrow59472289
Multnomah12700195200176
Polk8911513921
Sherman230433
Tillamook10003994
Umatilla38734716840
Union59825769
Wallowa6921378
Wasco416176579
Washington782589127671
Wheeler10202
Yamhill13541524370
Total56,880761901,099

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

