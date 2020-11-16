Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 781 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes reports 35 new cases, Crook and Jefferson counties 1 each

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 765, along with 781 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 57,646 cases and 905,336 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).

Crook County has had 168 COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 3,708 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,680 cases, 14 deaths and 44,343 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 686 cases, 11 deaths and 6,299 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 762nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Washington County, who became symptomatic on Nov. 8 after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Nov. 15 in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 763rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 764th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 765th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 8 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.