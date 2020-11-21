Oregon again smashes COVID-19 record with more than 1,500 cases, 7 deaths
For third straight day; this time, more than 200 higher than Friday's count
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the third straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Saturday's 1,509 cases, bringing the state total to 63,668, reflect an accelerating spread of the virus across the state, officials said.
COVID-19 also has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 819, OHA reported.
Saturday's case count was more than 200 above Friday's record of 1,306, which in turn broke Thursday's record of 1,225 cases. Three other days in the past week have brought daily counts of nearly 1,000 new cases.
To help slow the spread of the virus, OHA said once again that Oregonians should wear a face covering, stay six feet away from people outside their households, wash their hands frequently and keep social gatherings small.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).
Oregon’s 813th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 814th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 815th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 816th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 817th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 818th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 819th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|257
|3
|2738
|Benton
|702
|7
|21604
|Clackamas
|5146
|76
|89661
|Clatsop
|326
|0
|7927
|Columbia
|415
|3
|10026
|Coos
|374
|1
|10629
|Crook
|184
|6
|3855
|Curry
|105
|2
|2682
|Deschutes
|1874
|14
|46120
|Douglas
|793
|15
|18042
|Gilliam
|21
|0
|428
|Grant
|109
|1
|1332
|Harney
|86
|1
|1122
|Hood River
|355
|1
|6651
|Jackson
|3302
|23
|48700
|Jefferson
|757
|11
|6537
|Josephine
|417
|4
|17076
|Klamath
|632
|4
|13149
|Lake
|92
|0
|1208
|Lane
|3758
|37
|93100
|Lincoln
|562
|13
|11559
|Linn
|1233
|18
|24082
|Malheur
|2292
|39
|7192
|Marion
|8145
|127
|72029
|Morrow
|612
|7
|2388
|Multnomah
|14472
|209
|208392
|Polk
|1025
|15
|14642
|Sherman
|23
|0
|443
|Tillamook
|111
|0
|4132
|Umatilla
|4052
|48
|17471
|Union
|686
|2
|5994
|Wallowa
|70
|2
|1419
|Wasco
|461
|18
|6802
|Washington
|8687
|96
|132688
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|210
|Yamhill
|1530
|16
|25549
|Total
|63,668
|819
|937,579
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments