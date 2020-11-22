‘Steep and stark slope’: Oregon’s 1,517 new COVID-19 cases set 4th straight record
OHA director pleads for small gatherings; one more death raises tally to 820; Deschutes County has 38 new cases, Crook County 6, Jefferson County 8
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the fourth straight day, the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported a record-breaking high -- 1,517 -- of new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
That brings the state total to 65,170 cases and 944,444 negative test results.
COVID-19 also has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 820, OHA reported as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday's case count was eight higher than the 1,509 reported on Saturday, after previous record daily counts of 1,225 new cases on Thursday and 1,306 on Friday.
“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said Sunday. “But we aren’t powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference.
“Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends. The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).
Oregon’s 820th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|257
|3
|2,762
|Benton
|709
|7
|21,746
|Clackamas
|5,353
|76
|90,277
|Clatsop
|333
|0
|7,985
|Columbia
|422
|3
|10,104
|Coos
|383
|1
|10,731
|Crook
|190
|6
|3,893
|Curry
|105
|2
|2,706
|Deschutes
|1,911
|14
|46,678
|Douglas
|804
|15
|18,130
|Gilliam
|21
|0
|430
|Grant
|122
|1
|1,372
|Harney
|86
|1
|1,127
|Hood River
|361
|1
|6,681
|Jackson
|3,356
|23
|49,176
|Jefferson
|765
|11
|6,563
|Josephine
|431
|4
|17,204
|Klamath
|685
|4
|13,392
|Lake
|98
|0
|1,212
|Lane
|3,820
|37
|93,714
|Lincoln
|563
|13
|11,599
|Linn
|1260
|18
|24,230
|Malheur
|2,308
|39
|7,235
|Marion
|8,321
|127
|72,521
|Morrow
|619
|7
|2,405
|Multnomah
|14,988
|210
|209,670
|Polk
|1,051
|15
|14,771
|Sherman
|23
|0
|445
|Tillamook
|111
|0
|4,150
|Umatilla
|4,099
|48
|17,647
|Union
|691
|2
|6,007
|Wallowa
|70
|2
|1,435
|Wasco
|472
|18
|6,853
|Washington
|8,815
|96
|133,636
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|210
|Yamhill
|1,565
|16
|25,747
|Total
|65,170
|820
|944,444
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments
6 Comments
Who is going to be calling the police about their neighbors having more than 6 people over on Thanksgiving? Martha, kuya, Winnie, tiozo, jonasty…….if you don’t then all of your fear posts mean nothing.
It’s not fear, it’s reality. You have a hard time with reality and the reality is you can still have lots of fun and avoid being exposed to a virus that is 20 times more fatal than a severe flu.
So you will be calling the cops on neighbors?
You do realize 14 deaths in Deschutes County right? That’s the reality.
Marion- Washington- Multnomah- Deschutes Counties… all leading their respective regions in China Virus new case numbers- “all” Demokrat strongholds with Demokrat values ! What does that tell you about those Oregonians within your midst that continue to expose themselves to the virus- voted for J Biden- and approved of heroin all in the last 6 months ! Now… how do we rid our state of these toxic individuals ? Just let mother nature take her course I guess ! And you really think that Demokrat Governor Kate Brown is looking out after you ? Maleficent in a pants suit !!!
Yes. The Trumpvirus is infecting a lot of Republicans in blue counties. Feel better.