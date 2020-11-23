Oregon has 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,174 new cases, record 456 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 826, along with 1,174 new cases and a new record for hospitalizations, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 66,333 cases and 949,949 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).

Crook County has had 198 COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 3,922 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,955 cases, 14 ceaths and 46,953 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 773 cases, 11 deaths and 6,592 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 16 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Monday, three of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

NOTE: On Saturday and Sunday, we noted those days as having second and third consecutive record high cases. However, it was third and fourth consecutive record high cases. OHA regrets the error.

Oregon’s 821st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Nov. 21 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 822nd COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 823rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 824th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 825th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 826th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 16 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 456, which is 44 more than Friday.

There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 18 more than Friday.

