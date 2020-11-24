Oregon reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, edging past last week’s record; 1,011 new cases

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations, ICU use still on the rise; 'more will die if we don't contain it'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, one more than the daily record set last week, raising the state’s death toll to 847, along with 1,011 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The total number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased, along with the number of people with the virus who are in intensive cares.

The 21 deaths that health officials reported Tuesday sets a one-day record, one more than the 20 deaths reported last Thursday.

OHA Director Patrick Allen said, “We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind. And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that’s easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don’t contain it, and a call to action to stop its spread.”

People can do their part to help reduce the spread of the virus: Wear a mask, keep six feet between you and other people when you’re in public and wash hands often.

In addition, all Oregon counties are currently subject to a two-week freeze, which recommends that you limit the size of your social gatherings to six people or fewer, and gather with no more than one other household at a time.

OHA reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 67,333 cases, along with 957,249 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).

Crook County has had 201 COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 3,948 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 1,998 cases, 14 deaths and 47,290 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 786 cases, 11 deaths and 6,614 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, one in the ICU but not on a ventilator.

In an update Tuesday to the community, St. Charles President and CEO Joe Sluka said, "During one of our St. Charles COVID-19 Incident Command calls last week, the dire situation we face became increasingly clear. On that day at that time, our Bend hospital was the only hospital in the state with any available ICU beds."

"Your actions are more important than ever," Sluka wrote, "as COVID-19 is more prevalent in Central Oregon than at any other time during this pandemic. … More than anything, we need you to stay safe, stay home, wash your hands and if you need to go out, wear a mask."

"And know that hope is on the horizon," he added. "Statewide, our hospitals are working on plans to distribute the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and first responders in the coming weeks. We are starting to see the light at the end of this very long fight. Help us stay strong through the finish line."

Oregon’s 827th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 828th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 829th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 830th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 15, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 831st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 832nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 833rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 834th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 835th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 836th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 837th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 838th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 839th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 840th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 841st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 842nd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 843rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 844th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 845th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 846th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 847th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old man in Marion County who died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 474, 18 more than yesterday.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, 4 more than yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

