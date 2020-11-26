Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,514 new cases; total tops 70,000
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 15 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 882, along with 1,514 new cases, lifting the statewide tally past 70,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 70,006 cases and 960,657 negative test results.
Thursday's case count also is three shy of the record 1,517 cases reported last Sunday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 868th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 869th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 870th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 871st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 872nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 873rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 874th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 875th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 876th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 877th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 878th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 879th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 880th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 881st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 882nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Note: On Nov. 18, OHA reported Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death as an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov 9. The woman is not dead, and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted today to correct the error. OHA regrets the mistake.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|272
|3
|2802
|Benton
|757
|7
|22306
|Clackamas
|5840
|77
|91914
|Clatsop
|351
|0
|8173
|Columbia
|466
|3
|10261
|Coos
|418
|2
|10921
|Crook
|211
|6
|3970
|Curry
|129
|2
|2731
|Deschutes
|2138
|14
|47509
|Douglas
|900
|17
|18425
|Gilliam
|21
|0
|431
|Grant
|133
|1
|1427
|Harney
|93
|1
|1176
|Hood River
|393
|1
|6799
|Jackson
|3643
|28
|49905
|Jefferson
|804
|11
|6655
|Josephine
|507
|4
|17585
|Klamath
|760
|4
|13708
|Lake
|117
|1
|1264
|Lane
|4139
|41
|95068
|Lincoln
|610
|15
|11673
|Linn
|1357
|20
|24478
|Malheur
|2369
|42
|7299
|Marion
|8849
|137
|73818
|Morrow
|642
|7
|2453
|Multnomah
|15860
|232
|213490
|Polk
|1168
|16
|15050
|Sherman
|23
|0
|453
|Tillamook
|121
|0
|4213
|Umatilla
|4256
|49
|17859
|Union
|749
|4
|6117
|Wallowa
|71
|3
|1448
|Wasco
|512
|19
|6983
|Washington
|9678
|99
|135900
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|253
|Yamhill
|1646
|16
|26140
|Total
|70006
|882
|960657
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
4 Comments
Death #785 was evidently a resurrection. Thank you OHA
Science is not easy and most people on this thread that deny science could not pass a Chemistry 101 exam. It is what is so disturbing about our state of the country and the world is that instead of trying to understand the truth, we decide what we want to believe in. I wish everyone a happy holiday, even the citizens in our community that have chosen their self interest today instead of trying to curb the spread of a virus 20 times deadlier than the flu.
barneygetshiswish says:
April 8, 2020 at 10:27 pm
So what “thing” are you talking about- the hoax ?
–
This “thing” you speak of is nothing more than a rarity- an uncommon virus that negatively affects a very few in our population- the “at risk” group.
–
Absolute lunacy !
barneygetshiswish says:
March 13, 2020 at 7:37 pm
Here lemme help- probably the biggest news story out there is not the Wuhan Bat Flu- Instead it’s the estimated 55,000 Americans that have died from the regular version of the seasonal winter flu since October of 2019.