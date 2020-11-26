Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,514 new cases; total tops 70,000

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 15 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 882, along with 1,514 new cases, lifting the statewide tally past 70,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 70,006 cases and 960,657 negative test results.

Thursday's case count also is three shy of the record 1,517 cases reported last Sunday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).

Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 868th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 869th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 870th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 871st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 872nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 873rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 874th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 875th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 876th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 877th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 878th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 879th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 880th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 881st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 882nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Note: On Nov. 18, OHA reported Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death as an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov 9. The woman is not dead, and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted today to correct the error. OHA regrets the mistake.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 272 3 2802 Benton 757 7 22306 Clackamas 5840 77 91914 Clatsop 351 0 8173 Columbia 466 3 10261 Coos 418 2 10921 Crook 211 6 3970 Curry 129 2 2731 Deschutes 2138 14 47509 Douglas 900 17 18425 Gilliam 21 0 431 Grant 133 1 1427 Harney 93 1 1176 Hood River 393 1 6799 Jackson 3643 28 49905 Jefferson 804 11 6655 Josephine 507 4 17585 Klamath 760 4 13708 Lake 117 1 1264 Lane 4139 41 95068 Lincoln 610 15 11673 Linn 1357 20 24478 Malheur 2369 42 7299 Marion 8849 137 73818 Morrow 642 7 2453 Multnomah 15860 232 213490 Polk 1168 16 15050 Sherman 23 0 453 Tillamook 121 0 4213 Umatilla 4256 49 17859 Union 749 4 6117 Wallowa 71 3 1448 Wasco 512 19 6983 Washington 9678 99 135900 Wheeler 3 0 253 Yamhill 1646 16 26140 Total 70006 882 960657

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

