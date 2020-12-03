Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,151 new cases; total nears 80,000

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 42 new cases; Crook and Jefferson counties 4 each

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 973, along with 1,151 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 79,263 cases and 1,929,133 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).

Crook County has had 248 COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 4,007 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 2,558 cases, 15 deaths and 49,754 negative test results Jefferson County has had 878 cases, 11 deaths and 7,134 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 26 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Thursday. Five were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

NOTE: Oregon’s 923rd and 947th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error. Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death, reported on Nov. 25, was incorrectly listed as a resident of Multnomah County. He was a resident of Hood River County. OHA regrets this error.

Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 954th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 955th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 956th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 24 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 957th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 958th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 959th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 960th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 961st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 962nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 963rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 964th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 965th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 966th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 967th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 968th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 969th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 970th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 971st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 972nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Dec. 1 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 973rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 559, 10 more than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is four more than yesterday.

OHA monitoring weekly indicators of COVID-19 disease spread

In addition to county COVID-19 risk levels, OHA is monitoring weekly indicators of COVID-19 disease spread in Oregon and our public health response.

Indicators of COVID-19 Disease Spread Percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like Illness (CLI): Oregon has updated the ESSENCE query to increase sensitivity and specificity, and align with national reporting. The new query has also been applied to the emergency department visit counts on the Daily Update. Number of COVID-19 cases admitted to a hospital each week: Presenting weekly public health indicator data allows OHA to present county-level trends and improves readability of trends over time. Number of congregate living facilities with active outbreaks: These data may be found in the Weekly Outbreak Report

Indicators of Public Health Response Percent of cases in last with follow-up within 24 hours: Weekly county-level data have been added. Percent of cases traced to a known source: Weekly county-level data have been added.



OHA corrects total case count

Wednesday’s reported daily case count did not reflect the total number of cases due to a processing glitch where cases were created without a case date.

This resulted in a difference of 262 cases between daily case count and the total number of cases. The total daily case count is 78,160 and this figure is accurately reflected in the Tableau dashboards.

Lab reporting change provides additional benefit

As Oregon Health Authority adapts how it reports COVID test results to align with Governor Kate Brown’s new framework effective today, OHA anticipates an additional benefit. The change will eliminate some of the recent issues processing laboratory test reports because OHA will need only to process positive test results in the database. Negative results will be counted in the Electronic Lab Results (ELRs) totals.

The Oregon communicable disease reporting system was designed to collect information for reportable diseases (i.e. cases), with information reported by laboratories and collected by case investigators during the course of a case interview.

The system allows OHA to collect demographic and risk information, establish epidemiologic links between cases, identify cases who need additional wraparound services, and collect information on close contacts.

Because all COVID-19 results are reportable in Oregon, OHA has strained the database capabilities by using it for an additional purpose – keeping track of how many people tested negative for COVID-19. The volume of records slowed down the system.

OHA is reestablishing the database for its intended purpose—to only track cases. Test results will remain in the system, but OHA will only create cases for those who test positive. This allows OHA to alleviate the performance issues, track cases and calculate a test-based percent positivity.

